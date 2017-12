EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the parking lot of Mikey Dee’s Cafe & Catering caved in last month, the restaurant reopened on Saturday.

The hole was about 60 feet long, 30 feet wide and 16 feet deep, according to a crew that was at the scene.

There had been issues there before, involving a culvert. A temporary fix had been in place, but because of the rain, the culvert was destroyed.

The sinkhole has since been paved over.