Opposition growing against ‘No left turn’ onto Millersport Hwy

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Left hand turns from a new sub-division onto Millersport Highway could be a “recipe for disaster”, according to the Town of Amherst’s highway superintendent, but his plan for a “No Left Turn” sign seems to be going over like a flat tire for drivers.

Making a left hand turn from Shoreline Parkway, the main thoroughfare from the Dockside Village housing development, onto Millersport Highway, means going from zero to 55 miles an hour, across at least three lanes of traffic, in a matter of seconds.

Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey said, a mistake could be fatal, “Unfortunately it could be very disastrous with the speeds we are talking about.”

Lucey is proposing the State Department of Transportation post a “no left turn” sign for drivers getting onto Millersport Highway from Shoreline, and with the onset of winter driving, he said making the change could be crucial.

“If the car is slipping, if the tires are not gripping, they are not going to get out soon enough, and it is a recipe for disaster.”

But if drivers are only allowed to turn right, they would have to go miles out of the way to the end of Millersport Highway, and then right on Transit Road to go anywhere to the south of Shoreline Parkway.

For residents of Dockside Village, like businessman Jarrett Pace, time is money, “Having to go all the way down Millersport to Transit back to my portion of where I live, there is a three-mile difference in travel, which could be upwards of an extra10 minutes of time in the morning.”

Dockside Village Property Manager said news of the No Left Turn issue has just surfaced, but it is already getting a lot of attention on the Dockside’s Facebook page, “The comments that I am getting already is, there are going to be apt–like I said–make that right turn into a U-turn. and that, to me, is going to be a disaster waiting to happen.”

Dockside Village is expanding in phases between Millersport Highway and Transit Road, and Cosgove said there are still about 200 new units in the planning stages.

The general consensus among residents and drivers seems to be, a stoplight would be the best solution for the Shoreline Parkway intersection, but state DOT officials say there is not enough traffic volume to justify a traffic light.

Cosgrove said it won’t take long for that volume to build, “A light is going to be ideal there, for us, if that could happen, especially with the volume of people that we are going to have coming in and out.”

The Amherst Town Board is set to take up the “no left turn” question at its board meeting Monday night, and Dockside Village residents plan to be there to make their voices heard because they believe there has got to be a better way.