Police: Officer chasing suspects at mall struck by vehicle

Authorities say a police officer is home recovering after being struck by an alleged shoplifter’s vehicle at a mall.

Greece police say Officer Jacob Phelan was struck around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Mall at Greece Ridge. While on duty, he was called to the American Eagle Outfitters store for suspected shoplifting. Two women were seen running away.

Officials say officers were trying to stop the shoplifting suspects when Phelan was hit by their vehicle, which police say was driven by 24-year-old Gabrielle Thomas of Rochester.

Thomas was arrested a short time later and appeared with a public defender in Justice Court Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to charges including robbery and assault. Bail was set at $25,000.

Police are searching for the other woman.