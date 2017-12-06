Sales Account Executive

WIVB/WNLO TV is seeking an experienced sales professional with a minimum of 2-3 years experience in media sales or outside sales experience. Successful candidate must have proven track record for developing new business and growing existing business. Must be able to work successfully in a multi-platform environment selling both television and Digital products.

Candidate must possess strong written and presentation skills. Looking for an energetic, creative, solution oriented problem solver who wants to win!

A strong knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint. Experience with Wide Orbit a plus.

Responsibilities include managing agency business, new business generation, client relationship building, and presentation to a diverse customer base. The position requires excellent communication, customer service, and time management skills. The ideal candidate will be a person who is responsible for developing large-scale new business clients and growing digital revenue.

We offer competitive salaries and a standard benefit package that includes a 401K plan in addition to medical, eye and dental plans.

Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability