Some Niagara County residents upset about plan to give lawmakers raise

News 4 Staff Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people in Niagara County are not happy with a plan to increase pay for county lawmakers.

The proposed county budget includes pay raises for all county employees. That includes a $4,000/per year bump for county lawmakers.

Most of their salaries would still be less than $20,000. The chairman would earn a little more than $22,000.

Opinions were mixed at a budget hearing Tuesday night in Lockport.

“If you’re only in it to benefit yourself and the glory and everything that goes with it, then I’m asking you to resign, because that’s not what our forefathers did this for,” Wilson resident Kathy Ellis said.

Mark Crocker, the Lockport Town Supervisor, said “Unfortunately they haven’t had a raise in 18 years, so if you use the government’s own statistics from the Bureau of Labor statistics, in other words, the CPI inflation, they should be at 22,500 per year.”

The legislature will vote on the budget next week.

