State computer outage shuts down DMVs in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A “critical incident” has led to a multi-agency computer outage across New York State, and has left several DMVs unable to process transactions, the Niagara County Clerk’s Office said Wednesday.

All three DMV sites in Niagara County closed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Evening hours, which are normally scheduled on Wednesdays at the Niagara Falls DMV, are cancelled.

“We regret the inconvenience for local DMV customers, but stress this is a statewide outage, and we’ll be back in operation as soon as that’s rectified,” Niagara County clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said.

Additional information may be transmitted by this Office as more updates arrive from the state’s Office of Information Technology Services.