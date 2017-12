HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Take 5 ticket worth more than $22,000 was sold in Hamburg.

The ticket, a Dec. 5 Quick Pick worth $22,647.50, was purchased at Couzins, 7115 Boston State Road.

The winning numbers for the December 5 drawing were: 05 – 10 – 17 – 19 – 22.

Winning Take 5 tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.