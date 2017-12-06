Tyrod Taylor’s status for Colts game uncertain

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning, announcing that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will not practice Wednesday due to his knee injury. He said there is no timetable for his return, but he is day-to-day. Rookie quarterback Nate Peterman and Joe Webb will get the reps in practice.

Also not practicing Wednesday are guard John Miller, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, and running back Travaris Cadet.

Cornerback Tre’ White remains in concussion protocol and will be limited at practice Wednesday. Two players will return to practice but be limited, those being, offensive tackle Cordy Glenn and running back Mike Tolbert. Also limited at practice will be tight end Charles Clay and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Coach McDermott discussed wide receiver Brandon Reilly, who was just moved from the practice squad to the 53 man roster, and how impressed he is by him. He says Reilly is great example for working hard and doing things the right way. McDermott says he has earned this opportunity.

McDermott discussed how many young players have got a chance to gain experience this season while they are vying for a playoff spot. He says that bodes well for the future of the franchise.

He was asked again about the Rob Gronkowski suspension and replied, “not going there, we have to focus on the Indianapolis Colts”.

When asked about the potential of playing in the snow for the first time here he said, “I know there’s a lot of players on our team that haven’t played in snow before and they’re excited. We take pride in where we live and embrace the weather that comes with playing in Buffalo.”