Up to $1,000 reward offered for information on suspect in Tuesday homicide in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday homicide in Niagara Falls.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is looking for information on Charles Lee Walker, Jr., who is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the United States Marshals Service on a warrant for second degree murder.

Walker is described as 24 years old, 6′ tall and 165 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.

