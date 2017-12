BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bryant & Stratton College will host a Western New York Career Fair next week at Buffalo Riverworks.

Over 25 employers will be manning booths at the career fair, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes.

The event will occupy the main floor indoors at Riverworks, 359 Ganson St.