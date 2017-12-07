17-year-old Buffalo father pleads not guilty to assaulting infant daughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 17-year-old Buffalo father accused of shaking his baby daughter has been arraigned in State Supreme Court.

Ziaire Davis, 17, of Buffalo, has been charged with two counts of first degree assault, one count of second degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Davis allegedly shook his two-month-old daughter around Oct. 7. He is accused of throwing the baby onto a bed, hitting an adjacent wall on another occasion.

The baby was treated at Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Davis pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $75,000.

If convicted, Davis faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.