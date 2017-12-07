9 arrested in Brockport hazing investigation

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC-T.V.) – Nine people, including six current students, have been arrested in connection with a hazing investigation at the College at Brockport.

Last week the college announced that more than a dozen people were detained for questioning as part of an investigation at the Delta Sigma fraternity. The group, which was closed by the college in 2001, was operating as an unrecognized fraternity.

The following people were arrested Wednesday:

Andrew Peterson is charged with first degree hazing, criminal nuisance, assault with intent to cause physical injury, and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Nickolas Buffa is charged with first degree hazing and cruelty to an animal.

Jacob Manolt is charged with first degree hazing and criminal nuisance.

Jacob Parker is charged with first degree hazing, criminal nuisance, and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Mussey Tella is charged with first degree hazing, criminal nuisance, and assault with intent to cause physical injury.

Leo Chai is charged with first degree hazing, criminal nuisance, assault with intent to cause physical injury, and animal cruelty.

Connor Reed is charged with first degree hazing, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal nuisance.

Brian Halpin is charged with first degree hazing and criminal nuisance.

Tyler Ryan is charged with first degree hazing and criminal nuisance.

They are scheduled to appear in court Friday at 2:00 p.m.

This story was originally posted by Rochester Nexstar contributing station WROC.