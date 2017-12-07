Apple reveals most downloaded iPhone apps, movies and music of 2017

(CBS NEWS) – Apple just revealed its most popular apps, movies, TV shows and music for 2017, and there’s one clear takeaway — iPhone users still love their emojis. The custom emoji app Bitmoji snagged the top spot for most popular app this year, with Snapchat and YouTube following closely behind.

Bitmojis are 3D cartoon avatars that you can customize to resemble yourself. The Bitmoji app has been around since 2015, but it started to gain popularity when Snapchat bought the company for $64 million in 2016 and introduced its features to the social network, CNET reports.

It became even more popular this fall, thanks to a new integration with Snapchat. In September, Snapchat announced “Bitmoji World Lenses,” allowing users to add the cartoon versions of themselves to videos and photos taken on the app.

You probably won’t see too many surprises on this year’s list. The only app new to the top 20 list is Wish, a shopping app that offers low-priced goods that are shipped directly from manufacturers in China.

These are the most downloaded (free) iPhone apps of 2017:

Bitmoji Snapchat YouTube Facebook Messenger Instagram Facebook Google Maps Netflix Spotify Uber Gmail Pandora Amazon What’s App Wish Twitter Soundcloud Google Chrome Waze Lift