Bills’ Eddie Yarbrough competing in NFL talent competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – CBS is looking for the most talented player in the NFL- off the field.

A Buffalo Bill is among the participants!

Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough recently showed off his ukelele skills on News 4’s Buffalo Kickoff Live.

Now, you can vote for him in the MVP- Most Valuable Performer contest. The contest will feature 32 players from the NFL. Finalists will participate in a live broadcast Jan. 25.

Yarbrough’s bio on the contest website reads:

Five years ago, a teammate at University of Wyoming taught Eddie to play the ukulele. It only took him three weeks to get up and strumming, and he’s been plucking and humming tunes in the locker room ever since.

Cast your vote here. 

 

