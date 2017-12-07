“Bills streaker” pleads guilty, is sentenced to community service and $250 fine

Related Coverage Man seen streaking at Sunday Bills game arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Bills streaker” has pleaded guilty.

Tristan Lambright, 29, of Cheektowaga, will receive a $250 fine with a $150 surcharge for the violation of “exposure of person”.

He will also need to complete 25 hours of community service and has been banned from any events at New Era Field for a year.

On Nov. 12, Lambright removed his clothes and ran across the football field during the Bills vs. Saints game, before being tackled by security officers.

He was originally also charged with public lewdness and criminal trespassing.