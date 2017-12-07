Buffalo man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to producing and possession child pornography.

Duke Jimenez, 34, of Buffalo, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced April 16. The maximum penalty for the charge is 50 years.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Jimenez engaged in sexual contact with a three-year-old child entrusted in his care from Feb. 10, 2014 to Oct. 27, 2014.

During the contact, Jimenez used his cell phone to capture the victim engaging in “sexually explicit conduct”.

The images were located on the defendant’s SD card.

Jimenez was arrested by Buffalo Police in Nov. 2015, at which time his phone was seized and 18 of the images found.

 

 

