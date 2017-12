BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Legendary rock band Eagles will make a stop in Buffalo next Summer.

The band will perform at the KeyBank Center on July 14.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $99.50 to $229.50.

Those interested in going can buy tickets online at LiveNation.com or Tickets.com, or call 1-888-223-6000.