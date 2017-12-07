Ex-DJ says $1 payment to Taylor Swift sent by mail last week

Taylor Swift
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s “reputation” is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — A former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift for groping her at a photo op says he mailed her a Sacagawea coin last week.

David Mueller provided a letter to The Associated Press showing the payment was sent Nov. 28. Mueller previously told the AP he intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.

Swift was among the “Silence Breakers” named as Time magazine’s person of the year. In a story published Wednesday, she said she hadn’t received the dollar.

Mueller had sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and sought up to $3 million. A federal jury in Denver ruled for Swift.

