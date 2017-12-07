Former Rochester postal service worker sentenced for stealing smartphones from mail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Rochester post office employee has been sentenced to 90 days in prison for stealing smartphones through the mail.

Bobby Bullard, Jr., 35, of Rochester, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and must pay $648 restitution for a stolen cell phone.

Bullard was convicted of theft by government employee.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Bullard worked as a mail handler at the U.S. Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Rochester, where he was seen rifling through packages that he was supposed to be sorting. An investigation recorded Bullard taking packages containing smart phones off the sorting conveyor belt. Special agents from the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General watched as Bullard covertly opened the packages, removed the smart phones inside, put them in his pocket, and then discarded the empty packaging materials. Agents recovered several cell phones from Bullard at the time of contact and also recovered discarded phone packages.

Bullard is no longer a Postal Service employee.