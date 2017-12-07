GALLERY: Snow in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers took some great photos of the lake-effect snow that’s fallen on western New York.

Check out some of the photos below:

Snow in WNY View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Nancy in West Falls Photo courtesy of Devin in Angola Photo courtesy of Kyle Photo courtesy of Shane in Elma Photo courtesy of Amanda in Derby Photo courtesy of Amy in Holland Photo courtesy of Corey in Lancaster Photo courtesy of Donald in Perrysburg Photo courtesy of Heather in Orchard Park Photo courtesy of Jamie in Silver Creek Photo courtesy of Jocelyn in Attica Photo courtesy of Kimberly in Marilla Photo courtesy of Becky in Orchard Park Photo courtesy of Maria in Angola Photo courtesy of Molly Photo courtesy of Paula in Elma Photo courtesy of Roxanne in Highland-On-The-Lake Photo courtesy of Sarah in West Seneca