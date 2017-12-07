Gas station installs blue lights to combat drug use

(CNN) – An unlikely front line has emerged in America’s opioid epidemic: public restrooms.

Coded door locks and biohazard boxes are just a few of the ways store owners are making their bathrooms safer.

The new lights being tested at a Sheetz gas station in a New Kensington, Pennsylvania, bathroom are another attempt to do just that.

Sheetz is working with the support of the New Kensington Police Department, installing blue recessed lighting to combat drug use in the community.

Officials in New Kensington tell WPXI the blue lights are a deterrent because they make it difficult for addicts to see their veins.

The light system “is designed to help our customers and employees avoid dangerous situations,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager.

“I heard some people think it was rather creepy or daunting going in there. I don’t think that’s the case. If it’s helping the drug epidemic going on in New Kensington, I think that’s good,” Sinicki said.