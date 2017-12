GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – As wildfires rage across Southern California, the American Red Cross is helping out.

A Red Cross volunteer from Grand Island has been deployed to help support the wildfire relief efforts. Eric Sharpe will be working in Disaster Services Technology.

For information on the Red Cross’ efforts in Southern California or to make a donation, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.