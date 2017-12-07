Jamestown woman fighting for life after being set on fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman continues to fight for her life at ECMC Thursday, and her husband remains in jail, accused of dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire.

Jamestown Police are closely watching the woman’s condition, because her husband could be facing much more serious charges.

Luis Castro-Mojica has been charged with first-degree assault in the incident.

Police were called late Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of Thayer Street after receiving two 911 calls.

Police say Castro-Mojica and his wife share the home, and there were other people at home when this happened.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and then flown to ECMC with severe burns to her head and upper body.

She remains in critical condition.

When this happened, Castro-Mojica was wanted on three outstanding warrants for domestic related issues.

And neighbors we spoke with say the couple has been at the home for about two years, and there are children living there.

All of that — as well as whether this woman lives — could mean additional charges for Castro-Mojica.

News 4 spoke to a neighbor at the scene Wednesday who said there is often fighting heard at the house where the incident occurred, and that police have been by the house several times in the past month.

Police have declined to say why the two were fighting, who made the 911 calls, and whether there were children in the home due to the nature of the case.