Bomb threats received at three Niagara County government buildings

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bomb threats caused the Niagara County Courthouse, Niagara Falls City Court to close early for the day on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies also investigated a bomb threat at the Niagara County Economic Development Center in the Town of Wheatfield.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Economic Development Center around 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Several patrol units from the NCSO and New York State Police responded to the scene to search the area.

An explosive detection K-9 Unit from NYSP was called to assist in the building search.

No explosive device or elements were found. The building has been re-opened.

At the time of the incident, similar bomb threats were being investigated at the county courthouse in Lockport and the Niagara Falls City Court.

City of Lockport Police and Niagara Falls Police are handling the investigations.

 

 

