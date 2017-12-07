Working out on polluted streets bears minimal benefit for older people

“When you exercise in polluted areas, you breathe in more, and you get more of the particles and gases getting to your lungs,” he said.

Chung’s team set out find out the effects of pollution on people with heart and lung disease, most of whom are over the age of 60, he said.

For a fair comparison, a healthy control group was included, but to the researchers’ surprise, they saw a significant impact from pollution on everyone.

The team recruited 119 adults over the age of 60 and divided them into three groups, based on whether they were healthy or had heart disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD.

Participants were randomly assigned to walk for two hours on London’s Oxford Street, a major road and shopping district in the city, or in the open spaces of the 350-acre Hyde Park, just a mile away. A few weeks later, they walked in the other location.

Traffic along Oxford Street is restricted to allow mainly buses and taxis, which typically run on diesel fuel. Overall, London breached air pollution limits for 2017 just five days into the new year.