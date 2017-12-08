Anchor bar shooter found guilty of murder

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of a fatal shooting at Buffalo’s Anchor Bar was found guilty of murder on Friday morning.

Prosecutors say that in May of 2016, Jorge Suarez confronted Freddie Dizon, 32, at Buffalo’s Anchor Bar after Dizon accused Suarez of being a child molester on Facebook.

During the confrontation, officials say Suarez walked into the restaurant’s kitchen area and fatally shot Dizon — an event witnessed by a busy building filled with customers, officials say.

Gregory Ramos was accused of being Suarez’s getaway driver after the incident. Both previously pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

