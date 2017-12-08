Bandits top Rock 13-9 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dhane Smith tallied a team high seven points to help power the Bandits to a season opening 13-9 victory over their rivals from Toronto on Friday.

Smith scored a goal and had six helpers as Buffalo led wire-to-wire.

Rookie Josh Byrne, who was the No. 1 overall picked in the NLL Draft, scored a goal and finished with five points in his first career game. Goaltender Alex Buque, who takes over in net after Anthony Cosmo retired, recorded 55 saves.

The Bandits return to action Dec. 23 when they face off against their I-90 rivals from Rochester.

