Bills looking for snow shovelers ahead of Sunday’s game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills need snow shovelers ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Anyone 18 or older (or under 18, with proper working papers) can go to New Era Field at Noon Friday to work. Proper identification must be brought.

Shovelers can work for $11/hr. until roughly 8 p.m. Those who work a four-hour shift or longer will receive a complimentary Bills ticket.

In a warming area, lunch and dinner breaks will be provided throughout the shifts. Shovels will be provided, but it is encouraged that people bring their own.

Shovelers can enter off Abbott Rd., north of the Team Store. Then, they can go to the Jani-King office trailer east of Parking Lot 6 to register to work.

