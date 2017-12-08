Buffalo man charged with robbing West Seneca Kmart

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca say a Buffalo man robbed a Kmart on Orchard Park Rd.

According to police, the incident happened on Nov. 18.

Witnesses told police that Paul Kowalski Jr., 44, placed a candy bar on a conveyor belt, and when the cashier opened their register drawer, Kowalski brandished a knife and demanded cash.

After this, the cashier gave Kowalski the money and he ran out of the store, police say.

West Seneca police detectives worked with Buffalo police, who were investigating another robbery Kowalski is accused of committing. That incident took place on November 29 at an M&T Bank branch on Dorrance Ave. in south Buffalo.

After an arrest warrant was issued regarding the West Seneca robbery, Kowalski was arraigned on charges of robbery and grand larceny. He was then remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

