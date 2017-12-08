Canisius rallies to knock off #20 Niagara, 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius sophomore Nick Hutchinson score the game-winning goal midway through the third period to help rally the Golden Griffs past No. 20 Niagara. 4-2 Friday night in front of a capacity crowd inside Dwyer Arena.

It’s the seventh straight for Canisius over their Atlantic Hockey rivals. The Griffs won all six games against the Purple Eagles last season.

Derian Plouffe opened the scoring, collecting his 10th goal of the year on a power play opportunity to give Niagara a 1-0 advantage.

That lead was short lived as the Griffs answered with a power play goal of their own courtesy of Jimmy Mazza.

Trailing 2-1 in the third period, Canisius scored three goals goals to end the game, including tallies from Dylan McLaughlin, Hutchinson and Ryan Schmezler.

These two teams continue their heated rivalry in the Battle of the Bridge on Saturday at HarborCenter. Puck drop is set for 4:35.