CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking to identify individuals who created a disturbance at a local grocery store in the Kensington Avenue/Harlem Road area in December.

According to the Cheektowaga Police Department Facebook page, the individuals arrived near closing time and damaged merchandise before starting to fight with store employees, causing injury.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact Det. Chris Chojnacki at 686-3923.