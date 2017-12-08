Court documents detail Brockport hazing accusations

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Eight of nine suspects were arraigned in court Friday afternoon in connection to the hazing investigation near the College at Brockport campus.

Court documents released on Friday detail what nine people, including six students, allegedly did at an unsanctioned fraternity at a home on Monroe Ave., across from the college campus.

The people living at the house, which called itself “The Delts,” are facing a range of charges from hazing to criminal nuisance to torturing to injuring animals.

According to court paperwork, on Sept. 24, a group of pledgees were blindfolded and escorted into a dark room by Andrew Peterson, aka Apollo. He allegedly pushed the boys into a corner and asked if they are ready to be men. Peterson then asked them to strip down to their boxers and led them into a dark room, court paperwork says.

Peterson’s attorney, Paul Guerrieri, denied these allegations.

“I did have a brief moment to speak with my client and he has maintained his innocence to me, vehemently denying the allegations and we look forward to fighting this,” said Guerrieri.

But that was just the start. That same night pledge master Leo Chai allegedly forced the boys to perform 300 push-ups only wearing their underwear on a spiky cement floor.

Court paperwork also says Chai intimidated the pledges by showing a rat’s head being smashed, warning that this will happen to them if they told anyone.

There were also the drinking games that allegedly resulted in some boys unconscious or uncontrollably vomiting.

News 8 spoke with several of the suspects’ attorneys and they described the defendants as college students.

“Here is a young man who has a rather high GPA at the school,” said attorney John Getz. “He is a young man who is a senior, he does not live at this residence. I would like to see what the discovery says about that.”