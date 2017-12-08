Court documents detail Brockport hazing accusations

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Suspects are being arraigned in court Friday afternoon in connection to the hazing investigation near the College at Brockport campus.

Court documents released on Friday detail what nine people, including six students, allegedly did at an unsanctioned fraternity at the home on Monroe Ave.

The people living at the house, which called itself “The Delts,” are facing a range of charges.

One alleged victim states that they were hit with a paddle 13 times, which “caused contusions and substantial pain to the point I had to drop to my knees… this pain prohibited me from sitting down.”

This story was originally posted by Rochester Nexstar contributing station WROC.

