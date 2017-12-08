Former deli owner charged with robbing convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former deli owner in Buffalo has been charged with robbing a convenience store.

Buffalo police say Ahmed Alshami walked into a 7-Eleven on Wednesday and demanded the cashier put money into a bag. Authorities say he kept his hand in his pocket.

The cashier reported seeing the butt of a gun when he left the store.

This was not the first time Alshami has been in trouble with the law. He admitted to attempted burglary and misusing food stamps earlier this year.

He will be back in court next week.