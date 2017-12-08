Former deli owner charged with robbing convenience store

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former deli owner in Buffalo has been charged with robbing a convenience store.

Buffalo police say Ahmed Alshami walked into a 7-Eleven on Wednesday and demanded the cashier put money into a bag. Authorities say he kept his hand in his pocket.

The cashier reported seeing the butt of a gun when he left the store.

This was not the first time Alshami has been in trouble with the law. He admitted to attempted burglary and misusing food stamps earlier this year.

He will be back in court next week.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s