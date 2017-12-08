Greater Niagara Ballet Company brings The Nutcracker to Niagara Falls students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Greater Niagara Ballet Company is kicking off a full weekend of performances of the holiday classic The Nutcracker, starting with a special show Friday morning for around 600 third graders from across the Niagara Falls school district.

Before the dancers took the stage in the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Centre, the company honored Niagara Falls Central School Superintendent Mark Laurrie for his help over the years to help bring the beauty of ballet to so many young audience members in this setting.

The dancers taking part in Friday morning’s performance told News 4 they hope the students are inspired by what they see. “I hope that they enjoy it and that someday they’ll look forward to doing it and that they’ll have fun watching it and hopefully they’ll be in it someday,” said Gianna Cicco,a soloist with the Greater Niagara Ballet Company.

“I’ve actually met a few people who have gone to the shows in past years – I’ve been in this for about 15 years – and they’ve said The Nutcracker has really inspired them,” said another soloist, Grace de Rosa.

You can watch a performance of The Nutcracker Friday night at 7:30 or Saturday at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

The Greater Niagara Ballet Company gave News 4’s Katie Alexander the chance to take part in Friday morning’s performance for the students, with a guest role as one of the aunts in the party scene.

The Greater Niagara Ballet Company recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Click here to see our earlier coverage.