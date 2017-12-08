Mayor hands Key to the City over to USS Little Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – By the time the new USS Little Rock is commissioned next Saturday and heads out to sea, the crew will have spent the better part of two weeks at Canalside, mostly getting the high tech cruiser shipshape.

But they are also seeing the sights Western New York has to offer–from Buffalo’s sports teams and entertainment scene to the world famous Niagara Falls.

Mayor Byron Brown presented the crew of the Little Rock with the key to the city, Friday, in recognition of the historic significance of commissioning ceremony for the city, the Navy, and the U.S. military.

“It will mark the first time in the U.S. Navy’s 242-year history that a ship will be commissioned alongside a ship with the same name,” referring to the new USS Little Rock being docked alongside the retired USS Little Rock, which is permanently moored at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Mayor Brown was also showing the city’s appreciation for the prestige and economic benefits the Navy is bestowing on Western New York.

The ship’s 70-member crew is checking out the entertainment, sports, and food here in the Buffalo area, although the ship’s chief executive officer, Cdr. Todd Peters said their scheduled tours don’t start until next week.

“We have had a chance to get out and explore some of the local restaurants,” and Peters thanked members of the USS Little Rock Association for their hospitality, “to have dinner with us the last couple of evenings, and show us some of the food Buffalo has to offer, which has been awesome.”

This is the first time most of the Little Rock’s crew members have been to Buffalo, but for Chief Petty Officer Daniel Thomas, who grew up in St. Louis, this is his second time to Buffalo–both times related to the Little Rock’s commissioning.

“I was here about two years ago, and actually did a community relations project on the [retired Little Rock]. So we helped out over there with the USS Little Rock Association.” In two trips to Buffalo, high praise from Thomas, “I love the city of Buffalo.”

The Little Rock’s crew is invited to the Bills’ football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, and the Sabres’ hockey game next week. Two of the ship’s executive officers will serve as the Bills’ honorary team captains for Sunday’s coin toss.