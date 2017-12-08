McDermott updates injuries for Colts game

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y.(WIVB)– Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on injuries Friday morning.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains a game time decision. He practiced in individual drills Thursday. McDermott downplayed the amount of practice time Taylor has had this week, saying he has had plenty of reps through the season to not practice and start on Sunday.

Some more potentially good news on the injury front, McDermott seemed hopeful that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will be able to play Sunday, he also believes that Kyle Williams will be able to play.

McDermott talked about cornerback Tre’ White’s comments about Rob Gronkowski’s hit on him saying, he understands where White is coming from in his comments, but said that is behind him now and he is focused on the Colts.