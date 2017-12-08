Morning snow causes traffic to slow for everyone including plows

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A snow band started moving through the region right as kids were heading to school and people were hurrying off to work. It caused for a messy morning commute, many were stuck in traffic on the snow-covered roads, including the snow plow drivers.

“Everyone has to get used to driving in the snow again and the first couple of times were slower than normal,” said Pat Lucey, the Amherst Highway Department Superintendent. “I know a lot of people were frustrated this morning with the way traffic was running; my drivers were frustrated too, because they were waiting in traffic. It was a timing of this storm.”

The superintendent says they prepare all year long for the snow to come so they were ready for this but the timing didn’t play in their favor.

Lucey says plow drivers face many challenges, traffic among those.

“With our municipal vehicles and our trucks, we go up and down side streets. We have to contend with parked cars and different obstacles on side roads that just aren’t present on the thruway or some of the bigger roads.”

He reminds people to use caution and be cognizant of plow drivers as they’re out working to clear the road.