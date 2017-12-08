Mother accused of abandoning baby pleads guilty to attempted murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) — The 17-year-old mother who was accused of abandoning her eight-month-old baby outside of a home in Elmira back in August has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree.

Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, agreed to a plea deal to serve nine years in prison.

It’s alleged that Hoyt left the baby girl in a white plastic bag in the back of 609 Walnut Street somewhere between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, August 5. The baby wasn’t found for close to 72 hours.

Hoyt is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, at 9 a.m. in Chemung County Court.

The baby girl is now in foster care.

This story was originally posted by Elmira Nexstar contributors WETM.

