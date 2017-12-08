Niagara Falls man charged with attacking State Troopers on Thruway

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was charged with attacking two New York State Troopers early Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., State Police went to the I-90 in the Town of Grand Island after receiving a report of a possible pedestrian walking along the shoulder.

There, they say they found Damien Hayden, 34, and tried to give him assistance.

Then, authorities say that “without warning,” Hayden attacked them with a large, plastic flashlight.

Following a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of a governmental administration.