Sabres fall to Blackhawks 3-2 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One streak ends and another one begins.

Gustav Forsling found the back of the net in the final 10 seconds of overtime to help Chicago snap a five game losing skid in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Friday.

The win by the Blackhawks denied the Sabres a chance win back-to-back games for the first time since October.

Trailing 2-1 late in the third period, despite having a six skaters on the ice, the Blackhawks managed to out hustle the Sabres and get the game-tying goal. The short-handed tally by Tommy Wingels is the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Buffalo this season.

Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo each found the back of the next for the Blue and Gold. Pominville’s power play goal in the first period helped snap an 0-for-30 skid by Buffalo on the man advantage. In fact, Pommer’s goal was the first on the power play since Nov. 14 against Pittsburgh.

The Sabres return to action Sunday against St. Louis.