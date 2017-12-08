Sabres fall to Blackhawks 3-2 in OT

By Published:
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling, (42) celebrates with teammates after Forsling scored against the Buffalo Sabres during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 3-2. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One streak ends and another one begins.

Gustav Forsling found the back of the net in the final 10 seconds of overtime to help Chicago snap a five game losing skid in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Friday.

The win by the Blackhawks denied the Sabres a chance win back-to-back games for the first time since October.

Trailing 2-1 late in the third period, despite having a six skaters on the ice, the Blackhawks managed to out hustle the Sabres and get the game-tying goal.  The short-handed tally by Tommy Wingels is the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Buffalo this season.

Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo each found the back of the next for the Blue and Gold. Pominville’s power play goal in the first period helped snap an 0-for-30 skid by Buffalo on the man advantage.  In fact, Pommer’s goal was the first on the power play since Nov. 14 against Pittsburgh.

The Sabres return to action Sunday against St. Louis.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s