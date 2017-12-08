Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man from Newstead.

Gordon S. Compo left his residence in the Quarry Hill Estates Town of Newstead around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in a black Chevrolet 2008 Colorado two-door pickup truck, license plate 92140JK (New York). It’s unknown which direction he was traveling.

Compo is described as a white male, 5’8″, 160 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. Compo wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Bills jacket with jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.