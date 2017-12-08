Tre’ White cleared after suffering hit from Rob Gronkowski

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills catches the ball while warming up before the game against New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was back at practice on Thursday.

He has officially been cleared. Doctors say he does not have a concussion after suffering a hit from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last weekend.

Gronkowski was suspended for one game. White says he is lucky the hit wasn’t worse.

“It’s a joke, dog,” White said. “I don’t know what to say on that. I’m laying there. He snuck me. My back turned. I could have broken my neck. I mean, I’ve got a son to raise. People don’t think about that when they react, you know?…It is what it is.”

The Bills will play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 1 p.m.

