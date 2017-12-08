Tre’ White cleared after suffering hit from Rob Gronkowski

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was back at practice on Thursday.

He has officially been cleared. Doctors say he does not have a concussion after suffering a hit from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last weekend.

Gronkowski was suspended for one game. White says he is lucky the hit wasn’t worse.

“It’s a joke, dog,” White said. “I don’t know what to say on that. I’m laying there. He snuck me. My back turned. I could have broken my neck. I mean, I’ve got a son to raise. People don’t think about that when they react, you know?…It is what it is.”

The Bills will play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 1 p.m.