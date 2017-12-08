UB football player suing university following two-year suspension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A UB football player has filed a lawsuit against the university after being suspended for two years, according to the UB student newspaper The Spectrum.

The student was found guilty of harassment and possession of a weapon by a university administrative panel for allegedly pointing an airsoft gun at his teammates in July.

He is not being named by The Spectrum.

In addition to a two-year suspension, the sanctions placed on the student also revoke his free dormitory housing, which was included in his football scholarship.

The student alleges in the lawsuit that his right to due process was violated during the disciplinary process.

A hearing is set for Dec. 18.