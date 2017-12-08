Western New Yorkers dig out after lake effect blast

By Published:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lake effect snow blast came and went, but it left behind a mess for western New Yorkers.

“Well yesterday I shoveled, and today I shoveled, but I’m 69 and got a lot of shoveling years left,” said Tom Casey, East Aurora resident.

Friday morning’s commute to work was a messy one as some streets looked more like a parking lot.

While the metro area only saw a few inches on the ground, people in East Aurora are digging out after getting 16 inches.

“While maybe a few inches too many right here, I could’ve taken a foot instead of a foot in a half,” said Casey.

Restuarant owner Mike Martinez says he welcomes the snow because his business thrives on it.

“In East Aurora it’s a big walk around town so when people get down shoveling their driveways and cleaning up their yards they come out and walk around and visit us and we get a nice little bump in business,” said Martinez, Owner of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill.

As the clean-up process continues WNY’ers have different predictions for this year’s winter season.

“Brace ourselves because we’re going to probably get more,” said Daniel Gurgol, East Aurora resident.

“It’s going to be a heavy snow winter and we’re going to enjoy every flake of it,” said Martinez.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s