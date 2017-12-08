Western New Yorkers dig out after lake effect blast

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lake effect snow blast came and went, but it left behind a mess for western New Yorkers.

“Well yesterday I shoveled, and today I shoveled, but I’m 69 and got a lot of shoveling years left,” said Tom Casey, East Aurora resident.

Friday morning’s commute to work was a messy one as some streets looked more like a parking lot.

While the metro area only saw a few inches on the ground, people in East Aurora are digging out after getting 16 inches.

“While maybe a few inches too many right here, I could’ve taken a foot instead of a foot in a half,” said Casey.

Restuarant owner Mike Martinez says he welcomes the snow because his business thrives on it.

“In East Aurora it’s a big walk around town so when people get down shoveling their driveways and cleaning up their yards they come out and walk around and visit us and we get a nice little bump in business,” said Martinez, Owner of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill.

As the clean-up process continues WNY’ers have different predictions for this year’s winter season.

“Brace ourselves because we’re going to probably get more,” said Daniel Gurgol, East Aurora resident.

“It’s going to be a heavy snow winter and we’re going to enjoy every flake of it,” said Martinez.