Winds to return as newest California fire burns

The Associated Press Published:
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Bonsall, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CALIFORNIA (AP) — Winds driving an uncontained wildfire in northern San Diego County subsided substantially overnight but forecasters say they will return after sunrise Friday.

The fire erupted Thursday and quickly burned dozens of homes as it spread over more than 6 square miles (15.5 sq. kilometers) and pushed west.

The National Weather Service says there will be a resurgence of winds after daybreak with gusts up to 60 mph (96 kph) directly below mountain slopes and in passes but will be less widespread than on Thursday.

The fire also tore through a horse racing training center, where state authorities now estimate about 25 of the 500 horses stabled there were killed.

