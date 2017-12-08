Winds to return as newest California fire burns

CALIFORNIA (AP) — Winds driving an uncontained wildfire in northern San Diego County subsided substantially overnight but forecasters say they will return after sunrise Friday.

The fire erupted Thursday and quickly burned dozens of homes as it spread over more than 6 square miles (15.5 sq. kilometers) and pushed west.

The National Weather Service says there will be a resurgence of winds after daybreak with gusts up to 60 mph (96 kph) directly below mountain slopes and in passes but will be less widespread than on Thursday.

The fire also tore through a horse racing training center, where state authorities now estimate about 25 of the 500 horses stabled there were killed.