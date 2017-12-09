Bona wins 4th straight, UB blows past Central Penn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaylen Adams scored a season high 25 points and Courtney Stockard had 13 off the bench to help rally St. Bonaventure past Yale 75-67 on Saturday.

The victory is the fourth straight for the Bonnies who improves to 7-2 overall.

Tied at 35 in the second half, Adams helped spark an 8-0 run with a rare four-point play. The senior guard went 4-of-7 from distance and made all nine of his free throw attempts in the win.

Next up for Bona is a showdown with Vermont in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena.

*****

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team improved to 6-3 on the year with a blowout 88-54 win over Central Penn. The Bulls opened the game on a 20-2 run and never looked back as they shot nearly 50 percent from the floor.

Bulls win their second straight with an 88-54 win over Central Penn. UB now 6-3 on the year #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/5cdp4aHZrg — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 9, 2017

In total, five Bulls were in double figures including James Reese who had 18, and CJ Massinburg and Montell McRae who each finished with 13.

Heck of a day for the freshman @2kreesee as he had a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/6LygdhSfKT — UB Men’s Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 9, 2017

UB returns to action Dec. 16 when they host Robert Morris.

*****

Trailing by as many as 15 in the second half, Jermaine Crumpton drilled a three pointer to help pull Canisius within 59-57, but that is where their rally ended in a 65-58 loss to Evansville on Saturday.

The Niagara Falls native finished with a team high 14 points while Isaiah Reese chipped in with 13. The Griffs shot 33 three-pointers in the game but hit only six.

Canisius is back on the court Dec. 19 when they host Elon.

FINAL | #Griffs hold Evansville without a FG over the final 5:45, but can’t climb out of the hole, as they fall on the road by a score of 65-58. Team has a week off before playing at Albany Dec. 16. pic.twitter.com/JrvRlHwAX6 — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) December 9, 2017

