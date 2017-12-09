Bona wins 4th straight, UB blows past Central Penn

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (10) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure is the third seed entering the A-10 tournament, which it will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round against an opponent not yet determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaylen Adams scored a season high 25 points and Courtney Stockard had 13 off the bench to help rally St. Bonaventure past Yale 75-67 on Saturday.

The victory is the fourth straight for the Bonnies who improves to 7-2 overall.

Tied at 35 in the second half, Adams helped spark an 8-0 run with a rare four-point play.  The senior guard went 4-of-7 from distance and made all nine of his free throw attempts in the win.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Next up for Bona is a showdown with Vermont in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena.

*****
The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team improved to 6-3 on the year with a blowout 88-54 win over Central Penn.  The Bulls opened the game on a 20-2 run and never looked back as they shot nearly 50 percent from the floor.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In total, five Bulls were in double figures including James Reese who had 18, and CJ Massinburg and Montell McRae who each finished with 13.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UB returns to action Dec. 16 when they host Robert Morris.

*****

Trailing by as many as 15 in the second half, Jermaine Crumpton drilled a three pointer to help pull Canisius within 59-57, but that is where their rally ended in a 65-58 loss to Evansville on Saturday.

The Niagara Falls native finished with a team high 14 points while Isaiah Reese chipped in with 13.  The Griffs shot 33 three-pointers in the game but hit only six.

Canisius is back on the court Dec. 19 when they host Elon.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s