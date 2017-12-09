“Boxes of Love” hands out gifts to families in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas came early for kids in Buffalo.

Boxes of love held its annual distribution Saturday at the Belle Center on Maryland Street.

Volunteers handed out toys and gifts to about 400 families.

Pastor Eric Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center says there is still a need for new, unwrapped toys.

“Anyone that can help us, we still need about 1,000 toys for Boxes of Love sites that are coming up the rest of December,” said Johns.

There will be a total of 17 distributions held throughout Buffalo and Niagara Falls through December.