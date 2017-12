BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week, Brandon Reilly could play in his first in the NFL. A preseason darling, the wide receiver was promoted to the 53-man roster this week.

The former Nebraska walk-on in no stranger to having to work his way up the ranks. He wasn’t recruited out of high school, a “0-star recruit” as he put it and earned his way to a scholarship.

Before he ever hit the gridiron, he was a hockey star. As an 8th grader Reilly was one of the top youth prospects in the country.