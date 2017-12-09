Buffalo Public Schools offers class to help diversify teaching force

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of 18 future teachers are already working towards their goals. All 18, are high school freshman.

Leaders with the Urban Teachers Academy call these students, “pioneers.”

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says fewer people are going into the teaching profession, and there’s a need for new teachers now. He said, “This is the time our young people, you need to consider going into teaching professionally. We’re getting ready to lose a lot of people in the next couple of years. It’s called a “cliff” where many, many teachers retire across the country.”

This is the first class at the Urban Teacher Academy at Mckinley High School.

They’re all  freshmen, and hope to diversify the future teaching ranks in the Buffalo Public Schools.

“I used to get frustrated and irritated with the teachers, but now I see what they actually go through, so I can understand it,” said Freshman Gabrielle Baldwin.

Students who finish the program will be given preference for jobs in the city schools. That’s In exchange for a five-year commitment to teach in Buffalo once they graduate.

For Baldwin, she better understands how tough this job can be, and empathizes with her teachers now. She said, “(You don’t have to put on a show to educate people.”

Students can earn up to 12 college credits and will receive a full-tuition scholarship to Buffalo State. And this diverse group of students says they’ll push each other to graduate.

Baldwin said, “To me it’s about family. All the kids here, we push each other to be our better self.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s